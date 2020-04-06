Your browser does not support iframes.

For Ninel CondeBeing in quarantine does not mean giving up the sculptural body that characterizes it and that it has achieved thanks to the intense exercise routines that it performs in its daily life.

However, due to the health crisis situation that exists in the entire world due to coronavirus, the actress and singer brings out the best in the days of confinement to keep fit. Also, take the opportunity to motivate your followers to activate during these days of isolation.

The famous shared a selfie through her Instagram account that reveals her statuesque figure, but what caught her fans’ attention the most was the burning abdomen that Ninel exposed.

The singer posed in front of the mirror and wasted sensuality with tight black leggings and a blue top with which she left part of her anatomy sculpture visible to her almost 4 million followers.

Give your best for yourself and for those who trust you. Have they been activated today? “Wrote the 43-year-old actress at the bottom of the photograph.

After boasting of his abdomen with envy, the publication of the “killer bonbon”, which so far exceeds 30,000 likes, provoked all kinds of praise from his fans, who did not go unnoticed by his beauty.

«You are very beautiful», «Great body», «How beautiful you are», «A spectacular woman», «What a monument to a woman», are just some messages that the actress received.

Recently, Ninel shared with his followers the reason why he does not quarantine with his little Emmanuel. The actress opened her heart and shared with her audience the anguish she is experiencing after being away from her children, Sofia Y Emmanuel.

Through an emotional publication, Ninel hinted that the coronavirus is not the reason for the separation, but rather because of a conflict with Giovanni Medina, father of the 5-year-old boy.

“Missing many things like all of you, missing my children, the person who has changed my life and has blessed me so much in recent days,” the singer began writing.

“Who would have told me that I would have a time to talk to my baby, I would not believe it,” he added. Finally, Ninel expressed her faith in God and is confident that things will be resolved very soon. «I leave everything to the highest. He will pay each one according to his acts. I love you daughter. I love you son, this will also happen », he concluded.

Despite this harsh situation, Conde remains on the sidelines and joins the famous ones who encourage his followers to stay home, in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

