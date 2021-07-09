Ninel Conde sends strong messages and boasts a great body with a tremendous cleavage and in a bikini

Ninel Conde He sent some forceful messages through his Instagram account for toxic people and took the opportunity to show off his body from Miami, Florida.

“Get together with people who help you turn on the light within you. Remove from your life toxic people who spend their lives complaining, criticizing, claiming. Who you relate to the most in life ends up influencing you. You decide if you want to be illuminated or turned off…. ❤️ “, he wrote in a first photo where she appears posing with a dress with a pronounced neckline that she wore without a bra.

In another postcard, where she modeled reclining aboard a yacht wearing a tiny and colorful bikini, the actress and singer showed a slightly more positive attitude and said:

“The best is yet to come.” Decree and it will come to you ❤️. Your words have power. Be careful what you declare for your life and that of yours. I love you ❤️ ”.

“El Bombón Asesino” has received criticism for his appearance, his relationship with the alleged criminal Larry Ramos and the lawsuit with his ex-partner Giovanni medina, with whom he has a legal battle for his son Emmanuel, who has not seen him for almost a year and a half.

