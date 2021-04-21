Ninel Conde says she is oblivious to Larry Ramos’s business – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Ninel Conde has broken the silence after making it known that her husband, the Colombian businessman Larry Ramos, was arrested last Friday, April 16 in the United States, accused of a millionaire fraud.

The news exploded on Tuesday and immediately the versions began to emerge that Ninel Conde would also have been arrested, although hours later she would have recovered her freedom.

Given this, Ninel Conde, who is also known as the ‘Assassin Bombón’, has decided to go out and make some clarifications about her relationship with Ramos and the businesses that he handles.

Ninel Conde wishes that Larry Ramos can solve his legal problems

In a statement issued the night of April 20, the actress and singer spoke for the first time about the arrest of her husband Larry Ramos, assuring the following:

“As a result of the events that occurred recently, we inform you that Mrs. Ninel Conde is totally oblivious to them and wishes that Larry can resolve her situation according to the law” Ninel Conde

Ninel Conde assures that she has never been linked to Larry Ramos’ businesses

Ninel, through her press office, also assured that she has never been involved in her husband’s business.

“The personal relationship between them was never linked to any business or other society, as some have wanted to imply by giving a more yellow tone to the note” Ninel Conde

Ninel Conde will not speak again about the problems of Larry Ramos

Likewise, Conde expressed his wishes that the legal process be resolved soon and assured that this will be the only time he will pronounce on the matter.

“Derived from the events of today, we want any situation to be resolved in a timely manner and that it be the best for the parties in accordance with the law. There will be no additional declaration, since it is a matter foreign to Ninel Conde ”Ninel Conde

Finally, Ninel Conde pointed out that in these difficult moments “she is calm and trusting in God and his times.”

Source: SDP