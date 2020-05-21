Ninel Conde reveals the past with her ex and father of her son uncensored | Instagram Special

Today, the singer Ninel Conde, published an interview through their social networks in which he exposes the history and his past with his former partner Giovanni Medina, where he assures that he had a history full of abuse, mistreatment and even threats towards the singer

In an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Ninel Conde reveals how she met and became pregnant with Giovanni Medina, saying that she had a completely toxic relationship with Giovanni, in which they had constant fights, physical and verbal attacks by her ex-partner. Which, gradually removed her from her circle of friends and family.

“Giovanni would not let me take Emanuel to my jobs, because he said that I was surrounded by gays and surrounded by perverted people, that my hours were at night and that affected Emanuel and his healthy development.” It was one of Ninel’s statements in the interview with Mara.

further Ninel CondeHe explained that this was one of the reasons why he couldn’t take his son Emanuel on tour, because it was one of the impositions of his former partner Giovanni. Then now, her ex-partner accuses Ninel of abandoning her son and therefore does not allow him to see him.

The singer alleges that while trying to reach an agreement about the care of her son, her ex-partner filed a complaint for abandonment of her home, because the singer went on tour in late February to the United States, in addition to allegedly having it. threatened to take away his son.

It should be noted that for the moment, the battle between lawsuits and legal processes continues. between Ninel Conde and Giovanni Medina for the custody of his son Emanuel, which Ninel assures that he has had since April 5 without seeing him physically. Despite the fact that her son and his father live two blocks from Ninel Conde’s residence.

