Ninel Conde reveals that she is not married to Larry Ramos – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ninel Conde is back in the controversy after her partner, Larry Ramos, was arrested in the United States for accusations of millionaire fraud against him. Although the singer had remained hermetic after this, The killer bombon gave an interview where she spoke about this topic.

Raúl de Molina was in charge of interviewing Ninel Conde, the driver questioned the singer about the arrest of Larry Ramos, who has already left jail when paying bail, however, he cannot leave Miami and is awaiting a judgment.

“Many mixed feelings, to tell you that I feel very good would be to lie to you, but to tell you that I am lost would also be to lie to you.”

Ninel Conde assured that she was not with Larry Ramos at the time he was arrested and that he was in Sunrise, Florida because he attended the Latin American Music Awards.

“No, I was here several days before because we had to do rehearsals. I was at the venue and I never saw anything. I found out when the gossip spreads ”.

The actress pointed out that at the moment she is separated from Larry Ramos because both decided first to solve their legal problems, in addition, she said how she fell in love with Larry.

“We decided that the priority is to resolve each one of their legal issues. It happened that I met a very special man with me at the time that I was coming out of a stormy relationship, where I had suffered a lot of violence and a respectful, loving person arrived and I fell in love ”.

By: Millennium