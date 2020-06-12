Ninel Conde reveals hate messages and insults from her ex | Instagram Special

Ninel Conde revealed alleged text messages and emails that revealed his hatred and contempt for him her ex-partner Giovanni Medina. Singer Ninel Conde He made public the alleged abuse and physical and verbal attacks he suffered from his ex-partner, and that he also endured, in order to give his son a family.

“I hate you, damn you don’t die, damn rotten woman.” “As you read it, I hate you, I reject you and I am your enemy, you are the worst thing in my life, you are bad as the worst and with me you will never speak, never a mythomaniac.” It was a part of the messages that the singer Ninel unveiled to the public and social networks.

After the singer Ninel Conde exposed these attacks against him by your ex-partner. Ninel Conde filed a complaint against Giovanni accusing him of being his aggressor and of snatching his son Emmanuel, who has not seen for several months.

Ninel Conde She has her own voice during an interview with “Firsthand” that her ex-partner threatened to take her son away from her. “I was the victim of threats; that if I was not with him, he would take my son away from me, that if I tried to leave him or be with someone else, I would never be happy. ”

For his part, Giovanni Medina made a counterclaim to Ninel for abandonment of home, where her ex-partner accuses her of not being a good mother and not meeting the requirements to provide an adequate education to her son Emmanuel, preventing him from seeing his son the singer.

However, Ninel alleges before the public and the authorities that Giovanni Medina He has taken his son from him and also accuses him of cheating the authorities. “I attempted and raised falsehoods against the people who hired me.” In addition, the singer assures that Giovanni She discriminated against the work team with which she gave her presentations, because of her preferences or inclinations.

