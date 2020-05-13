Ninel Conde receives death threats and blames Giovanni Medina

Ninel Conde, a Mexican singer also known as the “Killer Bombshell”On May 12, 2020, he published on his social networks that he has not stopped receiving several death threats against himself, family and friends. But one of the things he made clear was that he will not give in to his ex-partner’s deals either. Giovanni Medina for taking her away from her son Emmanuel Medina.

Ninel Conde threatened with death

As reported by Universal, together with the publication of Ninel Conde in your account Instagram. The singer did not stop requesting to streamline the procedure of her complaint against Giovanni Medina; who for more than 2 months has been isolated with his 6-year-old son and, according to the famous woman, the excuses given to be away, was due to the risk of contagion from Coronavirus.

To deny any suspicion that the Assassin Hottie was carrying Covid-19, she made some tests on April 28, 2020 giving “negative” and communicated the results on her social networks along with a forceful message for her ex-partner. Now Giovanni was sending threats?

Ninel Conde’s friends in danger

On May 11, the famous actress we saw in “Rebelde” as the character “Alma Rey”, went to the offices of the Capital Prosecutor’s Office to demand that Ernestina Godoy Ramos (head of the agency) continue the legal battle against Giovanni Medina and in this new publication cited the case of one of his journalist friends.

This is Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who has been supporting Ninel conde to publicize his story in the media, but precisely for “revealing some shady issues” of his former partner, he runs the risk of being sued. Something that the star of the Mexican regional confessed is an injustice on the part of Medina and that “to tell the truth” is not to defame.

“… the ‘mental terrorists’ will be over when people raise their voices”

Giovanni Medina sues Ninel Conde

Despite the information that Ninel Conde reveals daily on her social networks and all the support she receives in the comments. His ex-partner filed a lawsuit against him, this for having “abandoned” Emmanuel and suffering from Covid-19; He also asked that his son’s mother be tested for Coronavirus if she wished to see him.

The above statements “false” according to the actress of “Fire in the Blood” and with the willingness to do everything necessary to have the elements that declare their innocence. Recalling that evidence has been presented that shows an inconsistency with the words of Giovanni Medina and the scandal that made his ex-partner live in the middle of Children’s Day.

