Ninel Conde reacts to the rejection of her son, which led her to lose her full custody, with these sad words

Ninel Conde you have lost full custody of your child Emmanuel and Giovanni Medina He is considered the father of the year, according to a Mexican magazine, who places him on the cover next to the child. They say that during the last hearing the little boy was questioned about the possibility of seeing his mother, he refused. Fact that apparently tipped the balance in favor of Medina.

As he explained to various local media in Mexico, the hearing and the questioning of the child was to verify: “Your physical and emotional state. Thank God it was found that my son is in perfect condition and that was the reason for the hearing“.

Upon leaving the court, Ninel Conde, Emmanuel’s mother, did not want to speak to the press. She was surely very affected by the events. However, a few hours ago through his official Instagram account he left a meaningful message. Sad words that reflect what you think about the reasons why your child may now reject you. Where it shows that in his opinion it could be being manipulated.

“We are what we feel now! Sowing love in our environment, in our children, family; makes them in turn transmit love. If you sow resentment and hatred in them, they will transmit that to others. Be careful what your words provoke in the hearts of your loved ones. I love them”.

Ninel Conde has not seen her son for more than a year.

Here is the cover of Medina with his son Emmanuel, where a businessman accompanied the publication with these words:

“I am deeply grateful to God for my son’s life, health and Love. To Emmanuel for trusting me and allowing me to take him by the hand in this life, for making me so happy and teaching me to love. My example is all the parents of Mexico who love their children and that together we become that engine that moves this country. Special thanks to the magazine @revistacosasmx for such an honorable distinction and for its professionalism ”.

This cover and Medina’s statement have been shared by other media, and many have reacted to the images. On the Instagram of The fat and the skinny There are those who comment that the minor looks happy with his father: “Well, they will say what they want but the child looks happy.”

Others point out that Ninel Conde’s current problems with Larry Ramos may also be a problem for her relationship with her son and family: “Well, I see the child well and happy, ninel has many problems with her husband.”

Lupillo Rivera reacts to Christian Nodal’s words and tells him: “I ate first at the table”