Ninel Conde put this condition in case of opening her OnlyFans account

Ninel Conde caused a furor after sharing a photo posing in an impressive bikini from a yacht while showing off her anatomy, however, this time neither the outfit nor her figure were factors by which she managed to surprise her followers, but the message you posted to accompany your post.

It turns out that under the last image he uploaded to his Instagram account, launched a survey to his fans to give their opinion on whether or not they want him to have his Onlyfans account soon.

“Question: Do we open an OnlyFans? Yes or no?”the singer wrote.

Immediately, her almost 5 million followers began to comment on Ninel’s publication with affirmative answers, this despite the fact that she clarified in a line below the post that they would not be total nudity.

“I clarify: It will not be nude content, only lifestyle”, he stressed.

Even so, as is the custom of the ‘Bombón Asesino’, he managed to unleash the madness of his admirers who have not stopped writing to him signs of affection and encouragement in this step that he is willing to take in order to please them.

“As soon as you can”, “Yes, please”, “Well, you would be successful”, “I totally agree to be able to admire a work of art”, are the type of answers he received and that will surely help Conde decides if he will venture into the controversial platform.