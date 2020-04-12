The before and after of these two actresses of the soap opera “Rebelde” left many speechless

Ninel Conde.

Photo:

Edgar Medel / Reform Agency

The actress Ninel Conde recalled his role in the hit series “Rebel” along with the actress and singer Sweet Maria. Remember that Ninel played the role of “Alma Rey” and she was the mother of “Roberta” interpreted by Sweet MariaSo there were many moments that they shared together.

The beautiful Sweet Maria posed next to Ninel for all his fans to remember the story of the beautiful actresses in one of the most important novels he had Mexico.

“Thank you very much to all the condefans, who in these difficult times have been in charge of reviving Alma Rey and Roberta Pardo on their screens. What a nice memories!”, was the message he posted Ninel next to the postcard.

The image revolutionized the networks, because with so much success that the novel had, fans were able to relive those magical moments. Here we leave the photo of Ninel Conde and Sweet Maria, ex RBD.

