Ninel Conde poses as a Goddess in a swimsuit and ‘prepares fiery photos’ at Onlyfans

Ninel Conde He once again warmed up the spirits among his millions of followers on social networks, because once again he posted a photograph where he showed off his enormous physical attributes, now wearing a flirty and eye-catching swimsuit with tropical textures and dazzling colors.

The singer and Televisa actress, caused a furor among her fans, because in addition to displaying her curves with the spicy photo, the “Bombón Asesino” launched a daring question that shook ‘her community’, because as Yanete García did a few months ago, Ninel threatened to open an Onlyfans account

“Pre-question: we open an OnlyFans, yes or no? I read them my loves ”, published Ninel.

The answers were immediate, as most of his almost 5 million followers approved the ‘ardent idea’ of the interpreter of ‘Bombón Asesino’ and from now on they ‘savor’ the exclusive content that Ninel could launch on this platform.

What is Onlyfans?

It is a web platform in which users have to subscribe to enjoy exclusive content.

Users pay an amount set by the ‘owner’ of the account to access their content, which can include videos and photos.

One of the attractions of the platform is that there is no censorship, which is why some celebrities have chosen this medium to post risque material that they cannot display on common social networks.

