Ninel Conde poses as a Goddess and shows her charms in tiny swimsuits

The beautiful and outgoing Mexican actress, Ninel Conde, caused a sensation on social networks by showing off a part of her next photo shoot in which she showed off her statuesque body in a series of flirty swimsuits, all to pamper her millions of followers, she confessed herself in your account Instagram.

With a yellow swimsuit and a flower print, Ninel posted a series of behind-the-scenes videos of her new summer Photoshoot that she will be posting soon on her social networks, all to keep her almost five million followers captive in this social network.

“I love taking photos for you…. Stay tuned for this super #photoshoot, ”posted the exuberant Ninel.

The former TV Azteca made its millions of followers tremble with a striking collection of swimsuits, posing on a yacht on the beach.

NINEL CONDE AND HER ROMANCES IN FOOTBALL

Ninel is remembered in the football world for having had an affair with the former Club América footballer, Duilio Davino, now a new manager of the Rayados de Monterrey.

Davino and Ninel were related through a “connect” they had thanks to former player Pavel Pardo, who had a relationship with actress Ana La Salvia, Ninel’s partner on TV Azteca.

Although they never made their relationship official, Ninel and Duilio were dating for a couple of months.

In addition to Davino, Ninel was related to the striker of the Pumas de la UNAM, Bruno Marioni, although unlike Davino, Barullo did deny such romance.

WHO IS NINEL CONDE?

Ninel Conde is a famous Mexican actress who began her career in the mid-90’s, when she won the Señorita Estado de México contest, since she is originally from the city of Toluca.

She studied theater and corporal expression at the CEA and the Emilia Carranza Theater, in addition to taking acting and singing classes.

In his career, he has worked in companies such as Televisa, TV Azteca and Univisión, standing out in the productions of Under the same face (1995); Luz Clarita (1996); Catalina and Sebastián (1999); Kisses forbidden (1999); The burning torch (1996); The revenge (2000), As in the cinema (2001), Rebelde (telenovela) (2004), Fire in the blood (2008), Sea of ​​love (2009), Because love rules (2012) and In wild lands (2017) ).

