Ninel Conde loses trial against Giovanni Medina for alleged domestic violence

Ninel Conde is under the public eye when the results of the lawsuit he filed against Giovanni medina.

The singer reported in November 2020 to her ex-partner and father of her child for domestic violence and despite making public some images of bruises on his face, a judge dismissed their charges for lack of evidence.

According to the “Suelta la soup” program, Conde lost the lawsuit because the Mexican authorities did not find enough evidence to point to Giovanni and as a result there are no reasons to give way to the process.

“There were a series of legal lies and criminal law was taken as a means to achieve other ends. This gives us the reason again, there are not enough elected to link Mr. Giovanni Medina to the process”, Explained Giovanni’s lawyer in an interview with the show program.

At the time, the businessman mentioned that if the singer retracted the accusations, he would not proceed against her; However, Ninel ignored it and now when it is revealed that there is no guilt not only will you not be able to appeal; rather, it could be countersued if Medina so wishes.

For now, the parental authority of little Emmanuel remains pending, whom Ninel has not seen in over a year and who has remained in the care of his father.

It seems that life away from conflict is being impossible for the Mexican actress, because in addition to facing Giovanni in a lawsuit that seems endless, on the other hand, there is the case of her husband Larry Ramos in which she could be called to to declare.