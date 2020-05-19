Outside the National Palace, the singer Ninel Conde stated that she attended as a citizen and mother and not as an artist

Actress and singer Ninel Conde went to National Palace to deliver a letter to the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorwhere asks for his help to see his son Emmanuel, who could not be with three months ago, because Giovanni Medina, her ex-partner and father of the little one, constantly prevents the approach between the two.

Outside the National Palace, on Moneda Street in the Historic Center, the singer stated that she attended as a citizen and mother and not as an artist.

“It is a letter where I inform our president of the situation of how this man (Giovanni Medina) uses both his government and his officials as a flag and that I simply ask him to act according to law, without any privilege, and to do justice because it is almost three months now. I am desperate to see my son, ”said Conde in an interview after leaving the document at the entrance to the compound.

Regarding the statements that Medina made in different media about the danger that the little one runs if he is next to her, he replied:

“A mother cannot be dangerous for her child when all she does is work, the fact of traveling is not a reason for the Lord to say that I cannot see my son. He does not have custody, no judicial authority can give him, he only has a paper full of lies saying that I abandoned the child and that I have a coronavirus, which is not true, ”he asserted.

When asked if his ex-partner consumes any kind of narcotic, he said: “I know that he spent time consuming amphetamines, even I was worried because according to him, he took them to concentrate and be smarter.”

Ninel Conde trusts that the president of Mexico will listen to her request and help her to reunite with her youngest son of five years.

