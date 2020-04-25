The singer shared a photograph with which she expressed the sadness she feels when being away from the little one

Ninel Conde.

Photo:

Frazer Harrison / . For Univision

Amid the sadness of not being able to see her son, Ninel Conde He shared a photograph in which he expressed the pain he feels being separated from the little boy, who remains in the care of his father, Giovanni Medina.

Through her official Instagram account, the singer revealed that she is still unable to live with her son: “One less day to be able to hold you in my arms… I love you little piece of my being“

The text was accompanied by a photograph in which he is seen hugging the minor, generating a large number of comments, which gave time to answer the “killer bonbon”.

In one of them, a user asked if custody is held by the father of her son and if that is the reason why he does not let her see him, to which she replied: “No, it has no arguments”, In addition to revealing that Medina He took it from the little boy under the pretext of the crisis that is currently being experienced by the coronavirus pandemic.

While someone else suggested that he file a lawsuit, he shared that the Mexican government authorities are already working on it.

Later, through a series of videos published in the stories of the same social network, Ninel She thanked the support of women who, like her, have had to go through a painful situation due to the lack of a child.

“One more morning that it is difficult to fall asleep. (…) Thank you for your solidarity comments and your prayers, thank you for your words, you do not know how it helps me and strengthens me. I know it is one less day of being able to hold my son in my arms like a mother who wants to be with her son. As I have said so many times, there is no justification for that creature not being with its mother.He shared.

.