Ninel Conde: her son refused to live with her in front of a judge and loses full custody

It is public knowledge that Ninel Conde Y Giovanni medina have been involved for a long time in a legal battle for the custody of their son Emmanuel and there was much talk that Giovanni prevented the minor from having contact with his mother, however, it was the same son of the ‘Assassin Bombón’ who rejected her in their most recent encounter.

Emmanuel seems to have lost interest in seeing Ninel Conde

It was at a hearing held yesterday, June 17, in which he would finally have the opportunity to meet with him after more than a year of not being able to do so physically, but unfortunately when he was questioned to find out how he was doing It was at that moment that the boy refused to see the singer.

Upon leaving the courthouse, Medina spoke before the cameras and told what happened, while Conde totally evaded the press, as did her son with her.

“I understand that the authorities asked him and suggested, they insisted a little to see his mother, but it was not his will”Giovanni declared.

On the other hand, He denied influencing the little one so that he did not want to meet with Ninel and for obvious reasons he blamed her for his son’s rejection.

“Look, here one thing is very important: what the authorities are looking for, as I suppose both parents is the well-being of my son and part of his well-being is that he does not suffer from any stress or situations like these,” he said. “If Ninel had come to the last two hearings to achieve a face-to-face regimen, he would probably already be seeing our son, however, he had other priorities”, He mentioned referring to Larry Ramos.

The part about the restraining order that he would request was not clarified, but Emmanuel’s decision had a lot to do with the judge’s sentence and according to the program ‘Suelta la Sopa’, Ninel lost full custody and perhaps making such a request was no longer necessary.

The truth is that the information runs too fast and if it is true or not that Ninel will definitely be away from her son, we hope that she herself will take the time to offer her version.