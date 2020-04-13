Ninel Conde.

Photo:

Frazer Harrison / . For Univision

Ninel Conde He does not rest in quarantine, days when he has decided to work on his sculptural body with demanding exercise routines and a healthy diet, which have allowed him to look more spectacular than ever.

This time, “The killer hottie” shared in his account Instagram a series of burning photographs in which he can be seen posing in front of the mirror with a suffocating golden thong with which he exposed his scandalous curves to almost 4 million followers that he has.

“Chocolates: Take the power away from everything that disturbs you. If it is not in your mind it does not exist … With all the attitude let’s start this new week“He wrote next to the pair of photographs that set fire to his social profile.

In addition to her curves, the tiny swimsuit allowed her tan skin to be seen, so in a few minutes Ninel He received nearly a thousand messages, in which his followers confirmed how spectacular he looks at his 43 years of age:

“God! Stop it!“,”Divine“,”Perfect“,”Wow pure beauty“,”Valgame that chocolate is to eat“,”Uaw that beautiful woman“,”You’re on fire“,”What a body and how beautiful you are“,”You’re a goddess“These are just a few comments made by his followers, whom he joined Chiquis Rivera, writing: “Beautiful!”

.