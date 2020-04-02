Ninel Conde you want to leave behind your problems with Giovanni Medina and he decided to give advice to keep his body still in quarantine.

A few days ago it was announced that “El Bombón Asesino” reported that her former partner Giovanni Medina does not let her see the son they have in common, named Emmanuel, however, now she wants to cheer up giving health and exercise tips for her fans .

The singer and actress has always been characterized by having an enviable figure and now she motivates people not to lie in bed, to exercise and eat healthy in this quarantine.

“In my diet I make 5 low carbohydrate meals, high in protein, I take two protein shakes, some egg whites with vegetables and potato or sweet potato, the other meal is chicken with vegetables and two omelets and dinner or lettuce tacos with Ground beef“, said.

As for her routine, Ninel added that she has a personal trainer who sends her routines, but she wants to be shared and give some tips on what she does.

“Every day I do cardio for an hour … you also weigh, without much weight, but rather repetitions and well-executed exercises.

“All this Valverde Fitness puts me, my routine and I try to take organic vinegar on an empty stomach to alkalinize the body; I drink a lot of green tea too, “he added.

