Ninel Conde

Ninel Conde took a step further in the middle of the fight he is fighting with his ex for the custody of his little son Emmanuel and denounced that publicly and directly that he received death threats and blamed his ex-partner directly.

The murderous Bombón resorted to her social networks to share a statement in which she made the complaints, which were not only against her but also against several members of her family and those closest to her.

“Today, I have received messages and calls that attempt against my life, that of my family and friends: I have received death threats against me. That said, and making it known publicly, if something should happen to me or my family, I hold Giovanni Medina Morales responsible, “said the Mexican, through the letter.

In the document shared on his Instagram, Ninel attacked Medina, whom he called a psychopath a few weeks ago, and defended his right to public denunciation, to prevent him from continuing to commit alleged abuse.

“This subject, accustomed to throwing the stone and hiding his hand, also threatened several journalists, including Gustavo Adolfo Infante for the fact of unmasking his dirty acts,” the artist stressed on her social networks. “Just remember this: telling the truth is not slandering. And the emotional terrosites will be over when we raise our voices. ”

The interpreter also referred to the threats, in dialogue with the television program El Gordo and La Flaca, and stated that they are preparing the report to the authorities.

“They were really intimidating but we definitely know that this is the way this character, Giovanni, handles himself, with intimidation … intimidating and scaring, that is already in the hands of my lawyers,” said the singer. “It is important to bring it to light, because I do hold him responsible for anything that happens to me and my family, and in addition to the grief and pain of my son who has been separated for two months.”

Speaking in detail about the threats he received, Ninel said: “They try not to leave traces… they came from telephones early, and from different numbers. They have a way of acting and acting (…) attempting against my life, (they told me) to shut up, I didn’t know who I was messing with, but the only thing I’m demanding is justice. We cannot divert attention that there is a child who has been deprived of seeing his mother and not even on Mother’s Day could I see him ”.

The Mexican also assured that the threats will not prevent her from continuing to demand justice to have her son back soon.

“I’m not afraid, but I do want to act, and I don’t want to stop until justice is done,” said the actress, after describing her ex as “a soulless person.”

“The man has set schedules, I do not know if he thinks he is a judge, that at 7 o’clock at night I can make a one-minute video call (with the child),” added Ninel, who hours earlier made a call to the authorities to summon Medina to retrieve Emmanuel.

“He argues that he is afraid that he will infect Emmanuel de Covid, and that I abandoned the boy because I went to work. Those are his stupid arguments, as the person who says it and as evil as the person who says it, “said the singer.

