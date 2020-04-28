Your browser does not support iframes.

For several weeks, Ninel Conde opened her heart and shared with her audience the anguish she is experiencing after being away from her son Emmanuel.

By means of a publication on Instagram, the “Bombón Asesino” hinted that due to a conflict with Giovanni Medina, father of the 5-year-old boy, has not been able to meet with the minor.

A few days ago, through the cameras of the program “A New Day”, Ninel sent a forceful message to her ex-partner: “Give me back my son,” the Mexican pleaded.

«You know that everything you are saying is a lie and you are greatly damaging our son, think of Emmanuel, stop thinking of yourself, stop being selfish, stop being a person who has so much resentment and lets go of the past and accepts your present, let me see my son, “he said.

The actress again turned to her social networks to express her great desire to be able to see her baby again. Conde wrote an emotional message accompanied by a beautiful photograph of mother and son melted into a loving hug.

“My dear son, Mom is fighting for you to have her again, as is your right, for more lies, smokescreens, manipulation and evil,” began writing the famous one.

“Everything hidden always comes to light. I love you with all my heart, “he concluded.

The post of the star quickly got many likes and thousands of comments from her fans, who showed her full support for this painful situation she is going through.

“I am praying that you can have your child back”, “Every son has to be with his mother”, “Good luck, my beauty, everything will be fine”, “Force Ninel! We are with you »,« Many blessings », were some of the opinions.

On April 25, Ninel posted a heartbreaking message dedicated to her son, with which she revealed that she is still devastated by not being able to meet her little boy. However, he keeps his spirits afloat because he knows that the day will soon come so that they can be together again.

Even, the famous decided to ask for support from a professional in religious and spiritual matters to advise her and thus be able to make correct decisions in her personal life.

For a long time, rumors began to emerge that Giovanni Medina took away the little boy because Ninel refuses to resume the romantic relationship that they maintained for years, information that was already confirmed by the singer herself.

Although Medina published a controversial video a few days ago that allegedly showed the coexistence of his ex with the child, Ninel resorted to the corresponding authorities to begin the legal process and thus be able to recover the child.

The interpreter of “La Rebelde” even denounced the father of her son for domestic violence and putting Emmanuel’s health at risk.

