Ninel Conde could sue Giovani Medina for exposing her son in a magazine

MEXICO CITY.

After it transpired in different media that supposedly Ninel Conde He had lost custody of his son Emmanuel, it is José Luis García, the singer’s lawyer, who flatly denied the information.

Mr. Giovani, from what I have come to realize, has misrepresented the information to the media. Today the trial is not concluded, the judge has not handed down a sentence. Today there is joint custody for Mr. Giovani and for Ninel regarding the minor. What Mr. Giovani has today is a temporary custody shared with the lady “

The lawyer too denied that the child did not want to see his mother in the last hearing between the singer and Medina.

What was handled is that the child became nervous when he was informed that his mother was in an alternate room and that it was determined that he was restless and not suitable. For his lawyer, his integrity and emotional state was determined that at another time it would have to be done. It does not mean that Ninel is not going to see the child “

Regarding the cover of a magazine in which Giovani Medina appears with his son Emmanuel, Ninel’s lawyer commented that there would be legal repercussions for exposing the minor to the media.