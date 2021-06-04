Ninel Conde could be summoned to testify against Larry Ramos

The businessman and husband of Ninel Conde, Larry Ramos, pleaded not guilty in the fraud case against several people, including Alejandra Guzmán, but now it would be she along with Ninel who could be called to testify at the next trial.

This was revealed in the program Gossip No Like, where journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain mentioned that the judge who is leading Larry’s legal process in Miami is most likely to cite several witnesses, including ‘Bombón Asesino’ and ‘La Guzmán’.

“If he pleaded not guilty, the prosecution will start subpoenaing witnesses, thereby Ninel Conde will be summoned and wait for Alejandra Guzmán to appear“Informed Javier followed by reaffirming that this is a fact with very high chances of happening:” A 99 percent chance of this happening, “he exclaimed.

FROM MINUTE 1:12:00

By declaring himself not guilty and at the same time there are lawsuits against him, this forces the Court to take him to trial, where everything indicates that will face the plaintiffs who have accused him of millionaire fraud face to face, next June 21, according to TVNotas magazine.

The complaints against the Colombian began in December 2019, when a couple of his former collaborators decided to present their case to the court.

It was not until April 16 when he was arrested in Miami on charges of fraud; however, he managed to be released by the authorities after posting bail of approximately $ 50,000.

Since then, Ninel has preferred to stand out about the accusations against her partner, insisting that she does not know anything about the legal situation, although she did make it clear that she is not related to any illicit activity because speculation and questioning began about a possible complicity.

Now, although the singer had remained hermetic, she must be careful what she pronounces during the trial, because according to the same reports from Gossip No Like, if convicted, Larry would face up to 120 years in jail.