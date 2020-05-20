MEXICO – Mexican singer and actress Ninel Conde appeared on Tuesday at the facilities of the National Palace, in Mexico City, to deliver a letter to the team of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which he asks for help to recover his son.

“I showed up to leave an informative note to the President of the Republic so that he would be aware of what I am experiencing as a woman and a citizen,” the singer told local media who were waiting for her at the door of citizen attention.

“I came to inform you that the father of my son has forbidden me to have a healthy coexistence with my son without any logical reason, hiding himself in the flag of the Morena party,” said Conde.

As he explained, the father of his son, Giovanni Medina, has relied on some federal officials, without specifying who, from the party of the current president, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), to be able to prevent him from seeing his son Emmanuel.

“It has been almost three months without my son and I already want to be able to have him and hug him. It has been a long time and there is no answer,” the actress told reporters present outside the government building compound and presidential residence.

The singer was received by the Presidency staff and informed that they would send the information to the President and the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard.

“They informed me that (the letter) would be sent to López Obrador and Ebrard so that they are aware of what is happening, to take the mother of a child,” he said.

At the end of April Conde reported that he was waging a legal battle against Medina, since Medina did not allow his son to return to his home where he lived with the singer.

On social networks, Conde published a statement in which he claimed to be aware of a “media attack” for not having accepted Medina’s request not to continue fighting publicly for the custody of his son and made it clear that he would not stop, in addition to making him responsible of his integrity in case something happened to him.

“I will continue fighting as a mother against this subject who has expressly referred to me as having ‘a lot of power’ because of his business and personal ‘relationship’ with a very high official of the Federation, assigned to the Ministry of Foreign Relations,” reads her account. Instagram

The singer also expressed that she has been maligned by Medina because she refused to have a life with her partner.

“I inform you once again: if something happens to my family or to me, I hold Giovanni Medina Morales responsible,” he wrote before thanking the support of his followers.

