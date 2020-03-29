The Mexican singer and her best friend squandered more than beauty by showing their “Pechonalidades”

Ninel Conde He does not stop showing off his body on social networks. However, this time, she dragged her best friend whom she also bragged about. Is about Veve Tapia, who is a socialite and fitness model, who took the opportunity to dress like Ninel.

Both wore a top and fuchsia leggings making it clear that their busts are so perfect, that they can show them knowing that they will generate fury among their followers. NinelIn addition to showing beauty, she exposed her big heart and her feelings for her friend.

“What can I tell you… sister by decision, a being of light that makes my life happy. HAPPY BIRTHDAY I love you and I bless your life and I wish that this year God grants the requests of your heart. Thank you for always being … I love you little sister! To celebrate!”wrote the singer Ninel for your friend.

Here we leave the photograph for you to enjoy this pair of beauties and the two powerful reasons for both, which they show without shame.

We recommend you

.