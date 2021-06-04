Ninel Conde: a detail in her hands leaves many petrified

Just a few days ago Ninel Conde He uploaded a photo to his Instagram account to promote his new project, a musical play called “7 Deadly Sins”, however, he had to remove it right away due to literally getting ‘over’ with Photoshop.

And it is that her beauty and sensuality ended up going unnoticed when social network users realized that ‘The killer hottie’ tried to retouch his image, but the only thing he managed was to deform his hand.

Although he deleted it from his networks, where he has 4 million followers, it was too late, as there were those who rescued the photograph and the criticisms were swift.

“My grandmother used to say: hands don’t lie and that is where you can see age. No way to also operate them! ”,“ Those are not hands .. They are claws… It looks like a gargoyle ”,“ Yes, it is true it shows on the hands and neck ”,“ Only the plastic remains for chocolate ”Internet users began to write to him.

There is no doubt that, although she does not want to, Ninel is persecuted by controversy and although it is not known if the appearance of her hand was due to the bad editing of her photographs, that did not prevent people from saving their comments.