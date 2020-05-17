Segway has introduced the new Ninebot Air T15, an electric scooter with a marked futuristic appearance that folds “in a second” and operates as if it were a conventional scooter: it does not have an accelerator and to start, accelerate or brake you have to use your foot. The big difference is that once driven, the scooter is responsible for maintaining speed.

The Ninebot Air T15 is made of an alloy with 90% magnesium and its weight is 10.5 kilograms. It is capable of carrying a maximum load of 100 kg and climbing slopes of up to 15 degrees, enough to move through the streets of a city. Its electric motor has a power of 300 W and reaches a maximum speed of 20 km / h. The 4,000 mAh battery offers a range of 15 kilometers and can be recharged in 3.5 hours.

Segway Ninebot Air T15.

The Air T15 abandons the tubular design characteristic of electric patients and offers a two-bar body with a central plastic housing, where a vertical led light strip is attached that improves visibility at night. The handlebar, with a flat shape, integrates an LCD screen where all the information is displayed: from the speed to the battery level.

The wheels they have a different size –7.5 inches in the front and 6 in the rear– and the tires are filled with foam, which smoothes out the unevenness of the pavement, increases comfort and prevents punctures. The scooter measures 1015 x 936 x 398 mm and fully folded 223 x 1024 x 202 mm.

Segway Ninebot Air T15 handlebar and folding system.

But the most important novelty of the Air T15 is its control system. Dispenses with the standard throttle of other electric scooters to entrust it to the impulse of the foot To start you just have to drive the scooter and he is responsible for maintaining speed. To reduce speed, you have to step on the rear wheel brake, which also activates the regenerative brake, recharging the battery.

The Segway Ninebot Air T15 is now available in China at a price of 2,999 yuan, about 290 euros to change, and from next May 19 it will be available to the rest of the markets through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

