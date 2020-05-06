The capacity of a smartphone today allows you to perform tasks almost as complex as on a computer. Now, in addition to making calls or sending messages, we can also attend to work or school matters, as well as listen to music or watch series and movies in it. Needless to say, the photographic section, since in many cases it has replaced cameras.

However, in order to take its functions further, there are some accessories that are very helpful, especially if they are wireless and avoid us dealing with cables. That is why we have prepared a selection with nine wireless accessories that will allow you to get more out of your mobile, from audio articles or wearables to chargers for the home or car.

AUDIO

QCY Wireless Headphones

Forget about the hassles and tangles of cables with these fully wireless headphones. Count on Bluetooth 5.0 connection highly stable and offer a high quality stereo sound. Its in-ear design Allows you to cancel most of the external noise And they include a microphone to answer hands-free calls. They resist water and sweat, so they are ideal for practicing sport, and have a autonomy of up to 15 hours thanks to its case, in which they can be recharged up to four times.

Mpow H7 Headband Headphones

Thank you to your 40mm speakers and its CSR chip, the Mpow H7 headphones deliver a HD quality audio with natural equalization. Its Bluetooth connection has a range of up to 10 meters which, added to its autonomy of up to 18 hoursIt is ideal for watching movies, listening to music or answering calls without having to be next to the mobile. Can be folded To transport them in their included protection bag and come with a cable to continue using them when the battery runs out.

Tronsmart Groove portable speaker

If your mobile is with you everywhere, why not a speaker to listen to your favorite music? The Tronsmart Groove model copes with everything, thanks to its IPX7 resistance to rain, dust and snow. In addition, it reaches 24 hours of autonomy to play music non-stop from morning until night. It offers a hi-fi audio And it can be connected to another speaker of the same model to create authentic stereo sound.

Cocoda Bluetooth FM Transmitter

Stop dreaming about a Bluetooth car radio to pair it with your mobile; this transmitter allows the synchronization with the audio of a smartphone and then turns it into a FM signal that you can tune into your car radio. This way you can play music and answer calls hands-free, as well as using the voice navigation. To make matters worse, it has two USB ports to charge two devices or plug in a memory with music, in addition to having a microSD card slot.

WEARABLES AND COMPLEMENTS

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Activity Tracker

Still do not know the advantages of an activity bracelet like this? The first thing is that, when synchronized with the mobile, it allows you to receive vibrating notifications when you receive calls, messages and alerts from any application you choose. But it also allows you to carry a record of your daily physical activity, with data such as steps walked, calories burned, and even hours and quality of sleep each night. And of course, it also gives the time and allows setting alarms.

BlitzWolf Tripod Selfie Stick

Having to ask strangers to take pictures of you on your travels is a thing of the past with this 2-in-1 selfie stick. On the one hand, it allows you to create intimate self-portraits or great panoramas thanks to its extension from 19.9 to 67.9 cm. Also, also can be converted to a tripod to get static images regardless of the movement or the amount of light. In both cases the remote control included, with which it shoots comfortably without having to touch the screen or the buttons of the mobile.

Huawei Watch GT Fashion Smartwatch

The perfect combination of the elegant and versatile design of a traditional watch with the technology of a smartwatch: this is the Huawei Watch GT, which has a ceramic bezel and stainless steel case of great resistance. In its 1.39 inch AMOLED screen can be received mobile notifications and follow up on data such as heart rate, steps or calories burned. In addition, it can provide statistics when practicing sports like running, climbing, swimming or running on track.

CHARGERS

Nanami Wireless Charger

Get to charge the mobile up to 1.4 times faster than with standard and wireless chargers. The system works with the latest generation Samsung Galaxy phones, but is also compatible with the iPhone and other devices compatible with Qi technology. Its arrangement allows the phone to be supported both vertically and horizontally to watch movies or attend a video call while charging.

Steanum Wireless Car Charger

If using a wireless mobile charger is comfortable enough at home, in the car they are all advantages. First, because this model is attached to the air conditioning grille and works like a very secure phone holder. Further, Allows you to charge any compatible smartphone to the contact with wireless charging, like the latest Samsung Galaxy or an iPhone. The best thing is that, being free of cables, the mobile can be rotated 360 degrees to place the screen horizontally.

* All prices included in this article are updated on 02-21-2020.