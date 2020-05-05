NFC is a technology that has been with us for several years. Despite this, the uses of it are multiple that today may be unknown, since it seems that we only speak of mobile payments when we refer to this small chip that many of the current phones carry.

So let’s tell you what are the uses that can have the NFC in our mobile, so that you know the potential of this technology that can be used for various options that you may not yet have in mind.

Transfer photos, video or music

Although the use of NFC in Android to transfer files is not very widespread, it is possible to carry out this type of transfer with compatible devices. Currently, there are some cameras and laptops that have NFC included, so we can share the files directly from the mobile phone. This saves us having to be connecting by cable or using Bluetooth.

Technically the transfer is done via Bluetooth or WiFi Direct, but the NFC eliminates the pairing to make everything faster and easier for the user.

Use the key mobile for the car

Using the smartphone as a car key is not a standard, but the technology already exists and it is more than likely that the future is becoming more common. The NFC can be integrated into a vehicle so that, when contacting our phone, the vehicle can be opened as if it were a key to use.

Apple, Audi, BMW, General Motors, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung, Volkswagen, Alps Electric, Continental Automotive, DENSO and Qualcomm are some of the main actors that are working on this technology, proof of the possible impact it can have on our lives for the future.

To identify you at the ATM

You may not know it but you don’t need to use the card to identify yourself at the ATM. It is enough to have the mobile unlocked so that it reads our NFC chip (in the case of having the mobile configured for this) and the cashier recognizes our card.

Personally, this is an option that I always use, since avoids having to take cards out of the wallet. You take out your mobile, put it on top of the ATM’s wireless reader and voila, you can now operate normally.

Mobile payments

And continuing with the banking issue, it was mandatory to talk about mobile payments. The main advantage here is that we can carry several cards stored in the mobile, so we do not have to search the portfolio for the one we want to use depending on the circumstance.

Applications like Google Pay or Samsung Pay allow us to save and configure various cards, so we can choose the one we want to use from the phone. It is a fairly fast way to pay, as long as the POS has the option for wireless payments, something that is very widespread today.

Personal identification

Currently it is not a very widespread practice, but the NFC of our mobile can serve as a personal identifier. For example, in the Mobile World Congress itself, the NFC Badge were implemented, accreditations through NFC that allowed access to the venue through this identifier. This method is applicable to workplaces, festivals, transport passes and others..

Device sync

Although Bluetooth is still the king when it comes to connecting to devices, NFC is not far behind in connection speed and stability. Through this technology we can connect the mobile to headphones and speakers pretty quickly, without having to go through the process of Bluetooth connection, which depending on the device, can be somewhat tedious.

Automation of actions

NFC tags have been around for years and allow automate actions for when our phone detects them. For example, we can automate the connection to WiFi when we enter the house, activate music playback, configure alerts and more.

Share the WiFi key

Sharing WiFi when friends or family come home can be a hassle. Using an NFC tag and an application like Trigger to configure its functions, we can make the NFC tag be an activator of this key. In this way, we can share the data of our network in a simple way.

Access public content

Linked to the automation of tasks, it is good to dedicate a few words to how the NFC can be put at the free service of citizens. For example, in the city of Granada, a combined system of QR codes and NFC was implemented in the Alhambra. Moving the mobile closer to a surface we can access different guides, a quite comfortable way of having it at hand through the smartphone.