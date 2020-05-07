Apple is giving a twist to its tablets. They are no longer devices that serve solely for entertainment and content consumption, but also serve to create it. This is thanks to iPadOS, the new operating system that the company has developed for these devices and with which it wants to further differentiate them from the iPhone, implementing functions and features to squeeze their possibilities and potential.

With iPadOS a full version of Safari has been added, similar to the one we can find on macOS computers, so the websites we visit will be shown as on a MacBook or iMac, and not in a version adapted for smartphones. It is also possible to work with two windows from the same appThere is a redesigned home screen and improvements in the use of Apple Pencil.

However, one of the most useful functions of iPadOS 13 is the improvement in content management through the Files app. This application is the namesake of macOS Finder, and in it we can organize and view the content stored in folders and other locations, such as external hard drives.

One of the possibilities offered by iPadOS is to be able view and move files from external storage drivessuch as hard drives or USB sticks, allowing users to back up the most important information or work with them on other devices, such as a “conventional computer”.

How to connect a hard drive to iPad

In the Apple catalog we can find several models of iPad tablets, but they can be divided into two categories according to the type of connector they have: Lightning or USB-C. The first has been designed by Apple and we also find it on iPods and iPhones. The second is a 24-pin standard that can be found in a greater variety of devices from other manufacturers, and also in Apple Macs.

The only iPad that have the USB-C connector is the third and fourth generation iPad Pro, released in 2018 and 2020, which are available in two sizes: 11 “and 12.9”; the rest of the company’s tablets incorporate the Lightning connector.

Although it is possible to connect external storage units to both iPads with Lightning and those with USB-C as there are peripherals with this type of connector, most have a USB-A port, so we will need an adapter or hub with the need to add the necessary connectors.

Apple Lightning to USB 3 Connector Adapter– This official Apple adapter is designed for use with cameras to download photos and videos from a digital camera to an iPad. It has a USB-A port and another Lightning for charging, because we may need to power the tablet with an outlet if the device demands a lot of energy. It has a price of 44.99 euros.

Apple USB-C to USB adapter– For the iPad Pro, an option is to use the USB-C to USB adapter, which is also compatible with MacBooks and other Apple computers to connect USB flash drives, cameras, or other accessories. Its price is 25.00 euros.

For iPad Pro with USB-C connectors, connectivity options are broader and more complete adapters and hubs can be used. Two interesting options are Satechi (58.99 euros) with HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A and USB-C for charging, and Baseus (58.99 euros), which also includes a SD / Micro SD cards.

As for external hard drives, there are two kinds main: HDD and SSD.

HDDs (mechanical hard drives) are made up of mechanical parts, and normally rotate at two speeds: 5400 or 7200 RPM. The faster they spin, the faster the data transmits. They usually come in two sizes: 2.5 “or 3.5”, and can be found with a lot of storage capacity at a much lower price than SSDs.

SSDs (solid state hard drives) have a lower power consumption, are quieter due to having no moving parts and use microchips with flash memory to store the files, thus turning them into a kind of USB memory. Similar in size to 2.5 “hard drives, they are faster, but also noticeably more expensive.

Once we have the necessary accessories and we have chosen the external hard drive that best suits our needs, file management on iPad is very simple: is done through the Files application, which comes by default installed on tablets. The unit will appear in the sidebar, and we can see the content in it or add new.

Regarding the format of the hard disk, iPads can read formatted external storage drives HFS +, ExFAT, FAT32 (this has a limit of 4 GB per file) and APFS. NTFS hard drives, which is the system used by Microsoft in Windows, are not compatible, so if it comes in this format, we must first format it.

IPad Hard Drives

Toshiba Canvio Basics

This hard drive is one of the Amazon best sellers and with better reviews. With a weight of 148 grams and 2 TB of storage, when powered by USB we will not need a plug nearby, and with its USB 3.0 port we can enjoy faster transfers. It is one of the best for its value for money, and costs 58 euros.

Toshiba Canvio Basics, Hard Drive, 2 TB, Black

Maxtor STSHX-M401TCBM

With a compact design and a lot of internal storage capacity we have this Maxtor, other hard drives that are very sold and with good reviews that allow high data transfer speeds. It weighs 190 grams, a little more than the previous one, but it has 4TB. Its price is 99.95 euros. There are also 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB options.

Maxtor STSHX-M401TCBM – 4TB External Hard Drive (2.5 “, USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen 1)

WD My Passport

With a more attractive design we have the WD My Passport, a hard drive from the well-known company Western Digital. Software is included to perform automatic backups with WD Backup and password protection with hardware encryption. Available in various colors, 2TB is priced at € 86.56.

WD My Passport – 2TB Portable Hard Drive and Automatic Backup Software, Orange

Seagate Portable

With a 45 cm long cable included we have the Seagate Portable, a sober and elegant looking hard drive that does not need any special configuration to work beyond a possible formatting in order to be compatible with the iPad. With 5TB of storage We will have plenty to save a large number of photos, videos or other files. On Amazon it is available for 169.99 euros 124.99 euros.

Seagate Portable STGX5000400 External 5TB HDD, USB 3.0 Hard Drive for PC, Laptop and Mac

WD Elements

Another Western Digital hard drive worth checking out is the Elements model, a model that it practically fits in the palm of your hand with a large internal storage capacity of 5 TB to store all our important information. Its weight is 231 grams, and there are other versions with different capacities. Its price is 144.74 euros.

WD Elements – 5TB Portable External USB 3.0 Hard Drive – Black

SanDisk Extreme SSD

This SanDisk Extreme hard drive is different from the rest because it is an SSD, so file transfers are much faster (up to 550 MB / s). Also has IP55 certified, making it a robust device resistant to water and dust. Another of its strengths is that it is quite compact. In addition, it has a USB-C connector and an adapter for USB-A. The 1TB version can be obtained for 169.99 euros.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD – up to 550MB / s Read Speed

Verbatim Store ‘n’ Save

Although known for its CD / DVDs, Verbatim also makes hard drives. Its Store ‘n’ Save offering offers high-performance storage, incorporates Green Button energy-saving software, and can be placed both flat and vertically. At Amazon we can get it from 4 TB for 101.29 euros.

Verbatim Store ‘n’ Save – External Hard Drive (4000 GB, 3.0 (3.1 Gen 1), Black)

WD My Passport Go

An alternative to the previous SanDisk Extreme SSD is the Verbatim Store ‘n’ Save, an external solid state hard drive that is resistant to falls of up to 2 meters thanks to a rubber bumper to protect against impacts and shocks, even when connected. The cable is built into the drive, and offers throughput rates of up to 400MB / s. From 500 GB we have it for 87.52 euros.

WD My Passport Go 500 GB, external solid hard drive – cobalt finish

Maxone Ultra Slim Hard Drive

Most hard drives, although it may be small, are usually somewhat thick, something that does not happen with this Maxone. It also doesn’t need an external power supply, and it has 1,016 cm thick, so it does not take up much space. Its price is 74.93 euros on Amazon.

2.5 “Ultra Slim USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for Laptop / Desktop / Xbox One / PS4 (2TB, Gray)