Nine species of spider related to tarantula discovered in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI – Zoo Miami staff helped discover a new species of large spider, related to the tarantula and found in the rocky pine forest surrounding Zoo Miami.

The Pine Rockland Trapdoor Spider (Ummidia richmond) was first found by a zoo keeper who was reviewing reptile research traps in 2012, Zoo Miami reported.

The keeper shared the photo of the spider with the Zoo’s Department of Conservation and Research for identification, but it did not match any existing record for known species in the region.

More than two years later, another spider was found and experts were dispatched to evaluate it. Eventually, it came to Dr. Rebecca Godwin of Piedmont College in Georgia, who was in the process of observing this group of spiders, which are related to tarantulas, and making detailed classifications and descriptions of the members of this genus Ummidia, which are found in North America.

Godwin confirmed that it was a species not previously described.

“The fact that a new species like this can be found in a fragment of an endangered forest in the middle of the city underscores the importance of preserving these ecosystems before we lose not only what we know, but also what remains. to be discovered. Poisons of this type of species contain compounds with potential use as pain relievers and cancer treatments, “said Frank Ridgley, Manager of Veterinary and Conservation Services at Zoo Miami.

Spiders of this type can usually live for decades in the same burrow throughout their lives. They are known to be some of the longest-lived spider species known. At this time, it has not been documented for 35 years anywhere else except in the rocky pine fragments around the Miami Zoo. “Our staff has only found a handful of males over the years and a female of the species has yet to be found,” the Miami Zoo said in a statement.

Considering that only about 1.5% of the pine rocklands outside of Everglades National Park remain in Miami-Dade County, this spider is likely already in danger.

The Miami Zoo staff are grateful to Dr. Godwin for years of work to confirm the identification of this new species and are inspired that discoveries like this can still be made, even in the midst of a large developed region like the Area of ​​the Greater Miami.