Safari is one of the applications that we use the most on our Mac. The reason for this is simple, it allows us to visit and use services from all over the world just by typing a URL in the address bar or entering a search. But Safari offers much more: bookmarks, reading list, share pages, reading mode, tabs, etc. And we can all manage it with keyboard shortcuts, easy and efficient.

Open in a new tab or window

This is undoubtedly the best known keyboard shortcut. Whenever we want to open the content of a link in a new tab, we will hold down the key Command (⌘) and we will click in this. We can also hold down Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) when clicking to open the link in a new window.

Save page to bookmarks

If what we want is save page that we are visiting in our favorites, the process is slightly different. In this case the keyboard shortcut that we will use is:

Add to reading list

The Safari reading list is where we can save those pages that we want to reserve for later without having to save them in Favorites. Something like that as a favorite but temporary. We can add the pages to this list by touching the small “+” that appears to the left of the address bar when we hover over it. Another option is the following keyboard shortcut:

Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + D

Then we will choose the folder in which we want to save the marker, its name and press Enter (↩︎).

Activate reader mode

The reader mode is a way that Safari has to show us the content of the web in which we find ourselves cleared of distractions and other content. When we activate this mode, which is available on most pages, but not all, Safari shows us the text, with headlines and photos, nothing more. The shortcut for reader mode is:

Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + R

In addition, once we are in this mode we can modify the background color (White, Cream, Gray or Black), as well as the type and size of the letter, from the button in the form of “aA” that appears to the right of the address bar.

Reload or reload ignoring the cache

Reloading a page is one of the most common operations in any browser. Whether it’s because taking too long to display content or because we want to see what’s new to reload a page. In addition to clicking on the rotating arrow icon in the address bar, we can press:

And within the reload, especially when the page shows an error or we want to make sure that there is really no more current version of what we are seeing, we will use the reload ignoring the cache. When making this reload Safari will request all the documents that are part of the page ignoring the ones you “already remember” from the previous load. To reload ignoring the cache we will simply press:

Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + R

Close the other tabs

Sometimes we want to focus on just one of the tabs that we have opened, common after a search that has led us to open several tabs. To close all the tabs except the one we are seeing at the moment we will press:

Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + W

Close tabs

Finally, to “close” the topic let’s see how to close the tab in which we are, a known and simple shortcut that also serves elsewhere in the system beyond Safari:

And so far the Safari shortcuts for today. The list goes on and we can always discover new shortcuts directly in the menu bar. Next to each menu option we can see the shortcut that activates it, a good option to learn how to manage our favorite browser without a single click.