Nine players and the sports director, off at Betis

06/30/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Nine players and the so far sports director of Coosur Real Betis, Juanma Rodríguez, are dismissed for next season in the Verdiblanco team, where Joan Plaza remains as coach, because the club does not exercise their option to continue or have their contracts expired .

Coosur Betis reported this Wednesday that, in addition to Juanma Rodríguez from Malaga, at the end of his contract after three campaigns in sports managementThe Spanish-Senegalese center Petit Niang, the Ghanaian forward, nationalized by French Yakuba Ouattara, and the Dominican-American guard James Feldeine will not follow next season.

In the case of these three players, Betis you have decided not to exercise “your court option” And that they do not continue in the Sevillian team’s squad, with which, in addition, the American TJ Campbell and Jerome Randle, the Swede Tobias Borg, the Australian Nick Kay and the Senegalese Youssou Ndoye ended their current contracts on Wednesday.

The Betic club also remembered º and thanked the “commitment and work” done to all the players who will not continue in his squad next season, in addition to wishing them “luck in the next challenges.”