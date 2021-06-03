‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ – News, Cast, Release Date, Spoilers

Hulu is continuing its love affair with author Liane Moriarty’s novels, and we’re getting another TV adaptation of her work as a result! Nine Perfect Strangers is so close to making its way into the streaming site’s queue, and it reunites Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley with none other than Celeste Wright herself: the legendary Nicole Kidman.

But while we’re waiting for the show to debut (which also has me thinking: Is Big Little Lies ever coming back for season 3 ??), let’s deep-dive into what we know so far. Along with our resident power duo, you should expect to see well-loved Hollywood staples make cameos too. Call me excited, because I’m all ready to go!

Let’s take a look at what we can expect from Nine Perfect Strangers:

The show is based on a popular Liane Moriarty novel.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the origins of the series back in 2019, sharing that the Hulu project will take cues from Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name. If you’re wondering what it’s about, here’s the gist: A director (who gives everyone the heebie-jeebies) runs an exclusive wellness resort, and when nine clients show up for a cleanse, things start to get… paranormal. Say what now?

In an official statement from Hulu (by way of Variety in January 2020), the show’s premise is described like this:

“It takes place at a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. “

The creepy vibes are strong with this one, but Moriarty expanded on this summary, telling The Guardian in 2018 that she was inspired to write the book based on “this desire we all have for transformation.”

Nine Perfect Strangers

“I can never see an article that says, ‘Just change this one thing about your life and you’ll be transformed forever,’” she told the publication. “Even though you know when you click on it, it won’t work. I find it irresistible. ” Well then!

The Nine Perfect Strangers cast and creative team are Hollywood legends.

If you thought Nicole Kidman was the only acting heavyweight in this miniseries, well my friend, you stand corrected. As it turns out, a bunch of beloved actors are joining Nicole on the journey to the meditation resort including Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Regina Hall, Tiffany Boone, Samara Weaving, Bobby Cannavale, and Michael Shannon. Grace Van Patten and Manny Jacinto are also expected to make an appearance at some point as well.

As far as the creative team goes… could you expect anyone other than the creators of Big Little Lies to be involved? Of course not! With Kelley taking on the creator / showrunner role and Kidman wearing a producer’s hat, the duo will be joined by BLL executive producer Bruna Papandrea. In addition, John Henry Butterworth (Ford v. Ferrari) will also be a showrunner, and Kelley will write the show with Samantha Strauss.

If you don’t think this a powerhouse of a lineup, then honestly, I don’t know what to tell you.

David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman during the Big Little Lies panel at the 2019 TCA Upfronts.

Here’s when Nine Perfect Strangers premieres.

Mid-May 2020 was especially wonderful for Nicole Kidman fans because Hulu let everyone know when she’s expected back on our TV screens. Come August 18, the first episode of Nine Perfect Strangers will be available to stream, with new episodes dropping every week.

There’s an official teaser out now.



The first taste of Nine Perfect Strangers casually dropped in our laps during the 2021 Oscars, showing Kidman (whose skincare routine needs to be documented STAT) in a sexy white pantsuit, beginning what is sure to be a long-winded manipulation scheme. As she says in the video, “In 10 days, you will be transformed”… and then the camera pans to the nine strangers lying in their own graves. Yikes!

Until August 2021 comes, maybe just watch the trailer on repeat…

