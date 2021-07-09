Nine little crowded beaches to enjoy this summer

(Photo: jessicahyde via . / iStockphoto)

Lying on the towel and feeling your neighbor’s feet on the back of your neck is not the most pleasant thing to do to enjoy the summer holidays. The little overcrowded beaches, and more so in times of pandemic, are a rare commodity in some areas of Spain, but it is not impossible to find these quiet corners where you can hear the sound of the sea and not a constant hubbub.

Despite the fact that on a Sunday in August it is impossible to ensure a totally calm panorama, in these sandy areas you will be able to stretch the towel without problems.

Borizo ​​Beach (Asturias)

(Photo: Juan Jimenez via . / EyeEm)

Borizo, also known as Borizu, is one of the least built-up beaches in the area. With fine sand and blue waters, when the tide goes out it is attached to the island of Arnielles. The beach has parking and several restaurants to eat.

Melide (Cangas, Pontevedra)

(Photo: Josfor via . / iStockphoto)

Melide beach is located in a privileged environment, on the coast of Cabo Home and in front of the Cíes Islands. Its waters are crystal clear and its sand white and fine. Melide is surrounded by pine trees, away from any type of construction and has a small beach bar to have a drink. Access is easy and there is a nearby parking lot where there is usually a space to park.

El Rompido (Huelva)

(Photo: Â © Santiago Urquijo via .)

It is so large that you can choose where to stand without being disturbed, especially if you walk a bit from the access. Perfect for walks, its sunsets are essential.

Cala Boix (Ibiza)

(Photo: Alexander Wolff via . / iStockphoto)

Although it seems impossible, you can find coves in Ibiza free of overcrowding. Cala Boix, in the Santa Eulalia area, is a small beach that sits in the middle of a cliff. It has the option of reserving hammocks and, in addition to a beach bar, there is also a restaurant where you can enjoy rice dishes and paellas.

Cofete (Fuerteventura)

(Photo: imv via .)

In Cofete there are neither hammocks nor restaurants, which is why it is the perfect beach for nature lovers. Its size makes it one of the most appropriate sandy areas for those seeking tranquility and not sticking for a position on the beachfront where to place the umbrella.

Read more

Cala Rajá (Almería)

(Photo: Daniel Villalobos Oliver via . / iStockphoto)

Located in Cabo de Gata, this small rocky cove surrounded by cliffs is a spectacle of nature. The king of Rajah is silence and space is not a problem: you can choose where to stand and enjoy the waters of the Mediterranean.

Mataleñas (Santander)

(Photo: curtoicurto via . / iStockphoto)

Mataleñas is the best option to avoid the bustle of the busiest beaches such as El Sardinero, the best known in Santander. This sandy area is very comfortable thanks to its generous width, so it is possible to go with the whole family without fear. You just have to dare to bathe in the cool Cantabrian Sea.

Calblanque (Murcia)

(Photo: ser-y-star via .)

Located in a natural park, Calblanque is a haven of peace in Cartagena. This sandy area has little to do with La Manga del Mar Menor or other beaches in Murcia and is a paradise for nature lovers and those who want to spend some time away from mass tourism.

Castell beach (Palamós, Girona)

(Photo: curtoicurto via . / iStockphoto)

Castell beach is a rarity on the Costa Brava, since its neighbors fought to keep the sandy area untouched and without buildings. It is quiet, with a beautiful forest surrounded by pine trees and even archaeological remains of an Iberian village from the 1st century.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE