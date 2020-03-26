Without a doubt, music at this time of the coronavirus contingency is one of the things that has saved us from boredom. From the almost daily concerts that a lot of musicians are giving through their social networks, to giving us a complete album that we have on our to-do list, but this March 26 Nine Inch Nails and in the midst of this complex situation has decided to release new music to cope with these days of social isolationl.

Just as you read it, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have decided to surprise all their fans by releasing two albums fresh from the oven, the best of all this is that you can listen to them until you are tired because they are completely free. The name of both record materials are Ghosts V: Together Y Ghosts VI: Locusts, A couple of instrumental albums that They are designed for two types of personalities and together they include 23 songs. So you will be busy a good time.

In a more detailed message Reznor shared about itThey explained the purpose of both albums and the situations in which you can listen to them: “We decided to get to work at midnight and complete these new albums as a way to stay sane. Ghosts V: Together it’s for when things seem to be fine and Ghosts VI: Locusts, well, you will already realize it ”.

The importance of music for Nine Inch Nails

Further, Trent and Atticus also said that despite the fact that the two members of Nine Inch Nails consider themselves antisocial, they consider that in these complex times music is important to keep us together., especially when watching the news and what is happening around the world:

“Music – whether listening to it, thinking about it or creating it – has always been what has helped us overcome anything, good or bad. He has always had a way of making us feel a little less lonely in the world and I hope he does it with all of you too. It feels good to share this (the records). Remember, we are all in this together and this will all happen. Be smart, stay safe and take care of each other. We hope to see you soon”.

We better not tell you more, If you want to listen from start to finish, the two new Nine Inch Nails albums can be downloaded HERE, or drop them on the band’s YouTube channel.