The State Commission for Public Safety (CES) of Morelos reported that it has taken cognizance of the case of people who died from the consumption of alcohol that was allegedly adulterated, in the Telixtac community, Axochiapan municipality.

In a statement, he explained that requested the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to initiate the corresponding investigation to clarify the facts.

According to the first inquiries and interviews with relatives of those who lost their lives, all male, so far, nine deaths have been confirmed, although the number could be higher, the agency said..

He added that the deceased are, Jacinto N., Fermín N., Celerino N., Gerardo N., Aarón Moisés N., Delfino N., Silverio N., Silverio N. and Doroteo N., 40, 48, 53 , 45, 45, 33, 54, 40 and 45 years of age, respectively, all from the town of Telixtac.

The authorities have already identified the establishment where the liquor is presumed to have been sold. that it could have caused the death of the group of men, who could have consumed it on Sunday, May 10 and Monday, May 11.

The CES Morelos urges the people of Telixtac who present discomforts from consuming allegedly adulterated alcohol, to go to the nearest Health Center for immediate medical attention.

Since the community is governed by customs and uses, the authorities maintain contact with the population to initiate the corresponding lines of investigation and determine the scope of legal measures against whoever is responsible for this event.

