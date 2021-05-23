Nine dead and two children in critical condition when a cable car goes down in Italy

At least nine people have died and two children are in critical condition when a cable car collapsed in the vicinity of the Italian town of Stresa, in the north of the country and near the border with Switzerland, as confirmed by sources of emergency services to the Italian media.

The cable car covered the route from Lake Maggiore to Mottarone mountain when, for reasons still under investigation, the cable that supported it broke 300 meters from the arrival station, in the highest part of the route, where it reaches the 1,400 meters high above sea level.

According to sources at Il Messaggero there were eleven people on board from the cable car and the two children, aged five and nine, have been transferred to a hospital in Turin.

Was the past April 24 when the cable car was put back into operation after its closure due to the pandemic. According to La Repubblica, between 2014 and 2016 the facility had been renovated, at a cost of four million euros.