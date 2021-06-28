nine dead and 152 missing

Nine people dead, of which eight identified, in addition to 152 missing and 134 people located are the latest figures of the partial collapse of a building in Miami-Dade offered this Sunday by the mayor of the county, Daniella Levine Cava.

The mayor also reported that four other fatalities from the collapse that occurred on Thursday, June 24 at dawn, have been identified, which means that only one is missing.

The search for survivors by a hundred rescuers in turn in the mountain of rubble that the 55 collapsed apartments were converted will continue, said Levine Cava, and the numbers will continue to change in a “fluid” way.

In addition to bodies, rescuers have found human remains that forensics are trying to identify.

For reasons not yet determined, the northeast wing of the Champlain Towers building, inaugurated in 1981 and with a total of 136 apartments, collapsed in seconds at 1.30 a.m. (six hours more in mainland Spain) on Thursday 24 of June, when its inhabitants slept. A few hours later the first fatality was confirmed, a person who was pulled alive from the rubble and died in hospital.

The police keep watch in one of the sister towers to the sunken one, in Miami. (Photo: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH / .)

Help from families

The mayor recommended to all the people who miss a family member living or temporarily housed in the Champlain Towers building on the day of the collapse to go to the police station to report their disappearance and to have DNA samples taken to facilitate identification.

This Sunday the relatives of the confirmed victims and missing persons had the opportunity to visit the place where rescuers work and pray.

The damaged building and its surroundings are cordoned off

