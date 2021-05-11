Nine children and a teacher killed in a shooting at a Russian school

A shooting has left at least eleven dead and about thirty injured in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, according to the British channel BBC and the media with the TASS agency. The first information indicates that nine of the deceased would correspond to students and that the tenth would be a teacher. The identity of the eleventh person is unknown.

The BBC indicates that eyewitnesses have seen two people opening fire at the educational center – located 820 kilometers from the Russian capital, Moscow – and that the forces of order have detained a 19-year-old young man in the framework of the incidents. The emergency services have alerted of an explosion. Various media suggest that the second person who participated in the shooting has been killed on the fourth floor of the building and that it was also a teenager.

The president of the Tatarstan region -one of the 22 Russian republics, and with a large presence of Muslim population-, Rustam Minnikhanov, explained to the journalists gathered outside the school that after the attack there were 12 children seriously injured and four adults being treated in intensive care. Minnikhanov has also specified that the detained attacker had his weapon registered.

The prosecutor of that region, Ildus Nafikov, has also traveled to the scene in order to open an investigation into the event. Even the educational facilities have mobilized a total of 21 ambulances. Videos of the effects of the alleged explosion have also begun to circulate on Twitter, in which debris can be seen in the corridors, as well as the arrest of that first 19-year-old attacker.

