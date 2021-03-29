Nine Barça players called up with the Spanish team

03/29/2021 at 1:10 PM CEST

Jorge Vila has already announced the 24 players who will travel with the national team to play two friendlies. The first of them will be against Holland on Friday April 9. And the second will take place in Mexico on Tuesday April 13. Two parties that will reveal which is the real level of the Spanish women facing the next European Championship. It should be noted that the Netherlands are the current champions of the championship.

The coach has called up the already usual Cloths, Lola and Misa. To defend the rear, they will come Mapi, Irene Paredes, Pereira, Ivana Andrés, Laia Aleixandri, Marta Corredera, Ona Batlle, Leila and Olga Carmona. Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Nerea Eizagirre and Teresa Abelleira will be in charge of the midfield. And finally, the seven forwards chosen are Esther, Nahikari, Jenny, Marta Cardona, Mariona, Alba Redondo and Barbara Latorre.

🚨 OFFICIAL | These are the 2️⃣4️⃣ called for the matches against the Netherlands (Friday, April 9) and Mexico (Tuesday, April 13). 📍 Both matches will be played in Marbella. ⏰ And they will start at 7:00 p.m. #PlayLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/2hIaJqOXe1 – Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SeFutbolFem) March 29, 2021

Barça footballers are usually indisputable in Jorge Vilda’s calls. And this time, it was not going to be different. Up to nine players will go to the concentration. Alexia Putellas, Andrea Pereira, Mariona Caldentey, María León, Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Jenni Hermoso, Leila Ouahabi and Sandra Paños. And very likely they will see the faces with his partner Lieke Martens.

The second club that will contribute more players will be the Real Madrid with six. Ivana Andrés. Marta Corredera, Marta Cardona, Misa Rodríguez, Olga Carmona and Teresa Abelleira. Then the Real Sociedad de Natalia Arroyo is located with three caps (Nahikari, Nerea and Bárbara) and the Lift with two (Esther and Alba Redondo). Finally, they are Atlético de Madrid, PSG, Olympique and United with a. Laia Aleixandri, Lola Gallardo, Irene Paredes and Ona Batlle, respectively.