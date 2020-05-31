If we think about him augmented reality combo + mobile phoneSurely one of the first things that comes to mind is that Google technology that allows us to see and photograph representations of objects and animals in 3D, such as tigers, sharks, dogs, etc. In the case of Android devices, this is possible thanks to RA’s Google Play Services (previously known as ARCore), while on the iPhone, Apple’s ARKit handles this.

However, beyond that option of looking for animals and seeing them in our room, both Google Play and the App Store offer us a multitude of applications and games that take advantage of the possibilities of augmented reality. Next, we are going to focus on a few proposals that will also allow us to have a good time with the little ones in the house.

Pokémon GO

We start this list with one of the most famous augmented reality games: ‘Pokémos GO’. This title, which has led millions of people to search for and hunt Pokemon all over the world to face other coaches. Thanks to its latest updates, it can also be synchronized with Google Fit and allows us to take pictures of our creatures. The download is free, but offers in-app purchases.

Developer: Niantic, INC. Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: RPG / Adventure

Just a Line

This simple application allows us draw scribble, record it in a short video and share it. Version 2.0 also added the ability to join the session with someone else to see their drawings and have them see what you are drawing. In addition to being free, it has no ads or integrated purchases.

Developer: Google Creative Lab Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: Entertainment

Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs

The goal is the same as in the original game: use the slingshot to shoot down the green pigs, with the difference that here the characters appear projected around you. In addition, thanks to augmented reality, you can walk through structures placed on the objects in the space around you and find their weak points or the best angles to hit. It is free to download, but includes ads and in-game purchases.

Developer: Rovio Entertainment Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: Simulation

Star Walk 2

If you want to interpret the constellations and get more information about celestial bodies that you have about you, just point your device towards the sky and this application is capable of identify thousands of stars, constellations, planets, satellites, and comets. The free version contains ads, but they can be removed through in-app purchases.

Developer: Vito Technology Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: Education

Quiver – 3D Coloring App

Although it is in English, it is one of the best-known augmented reality apps for children, which first they will have fun painting the pictures and preparing the characters that will later come to life virtually by focusing them with our mobile or tablet. The app is free, without purchases or ads, and the sheets can be downloaded and printed from the app itself or from the Quiver website.

Developer: QuiverVision Limited Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: Education

WallaMe – Augmented Reality

In a way, we could say that this app has a concept similar to ‘Just a Line’, since it is a social network in which we can hide graffiti and virtual messages so that only those who have the application can see them. To use it, just take a photo of a nearby wall, draw or add images on it and share the creation with your friends. They will be able to see what you have put once they are in the place, although you can also share them with the world by making them public.

Developer: Wallame Ltd. Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: Social

Monster Park: Dinosaur World

In addition to see dinosaurs in real size With the camera of your device, you can control their movements and take photos or videos of them walking with them. The application is free to download and includes the Tyrannosaurus, but it offers the possibility of buying other dinosaurs and monsters optionally. In addition, you can create your own creature and change its skin, choose the desired texture.

Developer: Vito Technology Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google Price: Free Category: Entertainment

Chromeville Science

Here is another example of a free augmented reality app that is based on a colourable sheet or template and that it can be of great help to learn about science. It includes 11 sheets that can be downloaded from the Chromeville website and, once painted, come to life on the screen of your phone or tablet. It is free and has no ads or offers purchases.

Developer: Imascono Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Education

DEVAR – Augmented Reality

Designed for the whole family, this application offers immersive learning activities with different interactive games, effects, 3D animations, skins, etc. It also allows you to interact with a multitude of characters, such as Fourdi, dinosaurs, mermaids, robots and fantastic creatures in mixed reality. It is even possible to explore the solar system to learn about the stars and planets. It is free, but offers in-app purchases.

Developer: DEVAR ENTERTAINMENT LLC Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Education