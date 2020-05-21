Over time we have become accustomed to the hegemony of Google in different technological sectors, and we no longer refer only to the section of smartphones themselves, but also to their software. Also to its applications and services. Like Gmail, which took years to remove the Beta label from its logo, but today it sometimes feels like the only email service available. Or as Google Maps, one of the jewels of its ecosystem of apps.

But Google Maps It is not, by far, the only geolocated map service in the mobile world. There are many more in circulation, many of them as competitive or more like Google’s. Here we are going to propose a list with those that we believe are the best or, at the very least, the most notable. From Citymapper to Apple Maps, although the latter is confined only to the environment of Apple and its devices, and with a pleasant surprise, that of What3Words. Shall we start?

Facing Citymapper means doing it to one of the veterans in the sector. We are talking about an app that had a somewhat limited range of action until 2014, when it decided to expand the available cities, and it is already in more cities. And also, we talk about one of the most complete apps, if not the most, in terms of urban routes. Calculate routes with public transport, taxi, bicycles and even with fare calculator. Recommended.

Waze, which was independent and is now from Google

Perhaps you have not tried Waze directly but your name sounds, and this is because Spotify itself recommends us to connect your navigation when we listen to music in the car. Be that as it may, Waze is a geolocated mapping service whose strength lies in its user community, those who contribute the most to the service. We have information in real time of accidents, areas with more traffic and even gas stations and their prices. It seems pretty clear that the approach is more towards vehicle drivers than pedestrians, but it exists, works very well, and is also free.

Maps.me, a great gem for navigation without data

And by “no data” we mean “offline”. An option that other similar applications have and that is especially complete and useful in Maps.me, another of the veterans of the geolocated maps sector. We will have information of all kinds wherever we go, from emblematic places to visit to public transport routes and all kinds of services such as WiFi points, ATMs or pharmacies. We have maps from all over the world and we can download them by country or region.

TomTom Go Mobile, another great tool although you have to go through the box

TomTom started by placing navigation systems on its own devices, first for cars and then for pockets, but ended up also entering the mobile business with its own app. Here we have had the question of whether to recommend it or not because it is a paid app, but since we have 75 kilometers of free navigation per month, maybe it will serve us for a specific trip. If not, we will have to pay 19.99 euros to use it for a full year, or 44.99 euros for three years.

Here WeGo, the heavyweight creator Nokia

The truth is that Here’s story is curious, since it was born from the hand of Nokia and was later bought by Audi, BMW and other car manufacturers belonging to a well-known consortium. With Here we came across another free app, very complete and with full functionalities when we do not have a connection: just download the maps of the area where we are going to be. We will have the classic, from tourist information to transportation and services. Very complete. Recommended.

Navmii, another social browser

It may not be one of the best known, but Navmii has been with us for some years and offers all kinds of basic functions, including satellite views of the area we are in at all times. In addition, we will have alerts while driving such as construction sites, traffic jams and even radars, all always updated by the community itself, very much in the style of the Waze operation. In addition, it has a rather funny feature and that is that rate us as drivers. Do you dare to try it?

MapFactor, everything here is free except for one thing

Another recommended geolocated maps service that also uses the free maps of the OpenStreetMap project and allows us, among other things, to buy Tomtom maps to integrate them with the app itself. MapFactor, which we can download for free but has unlockable features for a fee, It has speed radars, mode for cargo vehicles, pedestrians and street blocking. And yes, it also works offline.

Sygic, free and with paid add-ons

Another alternative tool to Google Maps that should be considered, and that enjoys not a little popularity both on Android (where it exceeds 50 million downloads) and on iOS. In its free version it offers us offline maps and speed camera warning. If we pay 19.99 (Europe) or 29.99 euros (World) we will enjoy navigation with voice instructions, speed limits, Head-up Display and real-time traffic service.

Apple Maps, the competitive alternative, for the competition

With Apple Maps it happens that we have in our hands an alternative to Google Maps but at all levels. This means that we can only use it on iOS devices, be it the iPhone or the iPad, so the range of users that can access it is limited. However, Maps has greatly improved since its launch and it is today one of the great alternatives to Google Maps, as long as we take this limitation into account. It is integrated with the operating system itself, so if we have iOS, we do. No download link required.

Bonus: What3Words, the world in pieces of nine square meters

We leave you a last application as an extra, because we are facing the most revolutionary and ingenious of the geolocation panorama. A company that is mapping the planet and dividing it into 3×3 meter bits. Nine square meters that receive three identifying words that vary according to the language we use, helping us to remember them.

The initiative was born from the multiple confusions of current navigation systems with streets that share names, and not only in different countries but in the same city. Or with phonetically very similar words, difficult to distinguish when we speak to the browser to take us to this or that place.

With What3Words, each 3×3 meter point has a name. Maybe your house is Snow.Wall.April or Powers.Once.Pueblo. Who knows. What is certain is that giving a What3Words address enhances our memory, and it is already used in many places, even for the postal system. Let them ask Mongolia, for example. And of course, it is mobile and free.

