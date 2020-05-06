Today Wunderlist is definitively integrated into Microsoft and ceases, as already announced, to provide service. After the purchase of the well-known task manager, the Redmond company has integrated its functions into its own app: Microsoft ToDo. Do we want more alternatives? Let’s see a list.

Reminders

The Reminders app, which is installed on all our devices, is possibly the first option that we will consider instead of Wunderlist. The Reminders app has many advantages, especially its great integration with the system, with Siri and its universal presence on all our devices.

When it comes to sharing and teamwork capabilities, we can share our reminder lists with others, as well as add files and notes to tasks and subtasks. For now, the app does not offer to assign tasks to the different team members with whom the list is shared.

It is worth highlighting the recognition of the natural language, whereby a reminder such as “finish self-portrait on Monday at 10” will become “finish self-portrait” and will be scheduled for Monday at 10 in the morning.

Any.do

A great alternative to Wunderlist that comes with virtually all of its features: multiple lists, sharing lists with other people, creating sub-tasks, etc. It is especially noteworthy that participants can leave comments and notes on tasks in the shared lists. We can even attach documents to tasks. As a teamwork tool we can also delegate tasks to other members for a more efficient organization.

We can buy Any.do in the App Store for free. It offers a subscription of 6 euros per month.

TickTick

TickTick is another app similar to Wunderlist. With a very simple interface, the app offers multiple collaborative lists, as well as delegating tasks to participants. Within the app we can see the different tasks in a calendar view to get an idea of ​​the workload and the deadlines at a glance. For certain functions, such as adding more than five sub-tasks or sharing lists with more than 29 members, the app offers us a subscription of 3 euros per month.

We can purchase TickTick in the App Store for free. It offers a subscription of 3 euros per month.

Remember The Milk

With this peculiar name, the developers assure that we will never forget milk, or any other task. Within the sharing and delegating functions of these apps, Remember The Milk (or RTM), lacks support for files or commentsAlthough the latter have a place in the notes section.

RTM surprises by the sync speed And, although it is free, the annual subscription of 40 euros is necessary to unlock important functions such as sub-tasks, receive alerts or the Apple Watch app.

We can buy Remember The Milk in the App Store for free. It offers a subscription of 40 euros per year.

Google Tasks

Google’s tool for organizing tasks is, so far, the simplest we’ve seen. It focuses more on personal tasks than in cooperative work. Its strengths are a very clean interface and its integration with Gmail, which allows you to drag emails directly into the app to create reminders. Like all Google tools, its business model is not in selling software, so this app is completely free.

We can purchase Google Tasks in the App Store for free.

Todoist

Todoist is another well-known app in the world of tasks and organization. A organization that is based on “Projects” to which we can add tasks, sub-tasks and reminders. Highlights the quick add task feature, which also recognizes written text to suggest locations or dates for the task. The app integrates with third-party services such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Slack, Amazon’s Alexa and others.

We can purchase Todoist in the App Store for free. It offers a subscription of 4 euros per month.

Microsoft To-Do

Microsoft To-Do, the app that replaces Wunderlist, stands out for a very neat and clean minimalist interface. An app that synchronizes with Outlook and that allows us to attach up to 25MB of files per task, divide them into sub-tasks and share them. As for organization, the app offers the My day tab where we only see today’s tasks, ideal for completing projects step by step. It is worth noting the Wunderlist to To-Do migration wizard, which makes changing the app as easy as possible.

We can purchase Microsoft To-Do in the App Store for free.

Asana

If we use Wunderlist for team collaboration, Asana is probably our best option. The app offers many organization options, from the supervision of team tasks to the assignment and delegation, through comments, attachments, notes … All the activity is clearly reflected in the notifications that we can also receive by email.

We could define Asana as a Wunderlist Pro, an app that, although it may be a bit overwhelming at first, has a comfortable learning curve. In addition, Asana integrates with dozens of third-party services such as IFTT or platforms with which to record the hours dedicated to a specific project. An app focused on large teams and projects.

We can purchase Asana in the App Store for free. It offers a subscription of 11 euros per month.

2Do

2Do is another excellent app to create lists and reminders of our personal tasks. At the cooperation level, the app lacks sharing options, so it is totally focused on organizing our day to day. With a fairly clear interface, still displaying abundant information, the app is compatible with third-party services and plugins. Synchronization, as well as alerts, are offered as part of an in-app purchase.

We can purchase 2Do in the App Store for free. Offer an in-app purchase of 22 euros.