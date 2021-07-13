Nine actors and character descriptions from the DMZ series

We had not had great news for a long time, but finally official news from “DMZ”, the HBO Max event series based on Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli’s acclaimed Vertigo comic. The television series begins to take shape after announce nine new cast members along with the characters they will play. Additionally, the behind-the-scenes creative team has added two new award-winning producers to their ranks.

DMZ, executive produced by Roberto Patino (“Westworld”) and acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, tells the story of a near future in which the United States is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan as a demilitarized zone (DMZ) destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world.

The two main cast names announced so far were Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt. These are joined by these nine faces:

Routine Wesley (“Queen Sugar,” “True Blood”) will play Athena, an operational calculator for the separatist Free States of America, and the most effective power broker in the demilitarized zone that no one has ever heard of.

King Gallegos (“Animal Kingdom”) will play Cesar, a ruthless and devoted consigliere who will stop at nothing to secure his band’s authority on the DMZ.

Mamie Gummer (“True Detective”) will play Rose, a jaded doctor who tirelessly cares for the sick and injured in this underserved population, no matter the cost.

Agam darshi (“Funny Boy”) will play Franklin, one of the only smugglers who can bring someone in or out of the DMZ.

Nora dunn (“The Big Leap,” “Home Economics”) will play Oona, a powerful figure of almost mythical stature who oversees an all-female commune, along with the most valuable currency in the entire DMZ: the water supply.

Jade wu (“Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “For Life”) will play Susie, whose revolutionary past has shown her that the best of humanity can be discovered at its worst.

Venus Ariel (“NCIS: New Orlean”) is in charge of playing Nico, a foul-mouthed scavenger with a desire to do mischief.

Happy Juani (“Harlem”) has been cast as Carmen, the fearless and fiery sidekick to the DMZ’s biggest baddie, and a fundamental source of power and community in her native Spanish Harlem.

Henry G. Sanders (“Queen Sugar”) plays Cedric, an upstanding DMZ citizen whose only concern in the world is to protect his grandson.

In November of last year, when the series received the green light, three other actors were also announced for the cast: Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares and Jordan Preston Carter, however it was not revealed which characters they would play. We already have their descriptions:

Hoon lee (“Banshee”, “Warrior”) is Wilson, an unshakable warlord who rules the prosperous Chinatown neighborhood. His only rival for dominance comes from Spanish Harlem.

Jordan preston carter (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) is the orphan son of war Odi, an old soul with a curiosity that yearns for the outside world.

Freddy miyares (“When They See Us,” “The L Word: Generation Q”) is Skel, the ruthless gunman of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He is also a talented graffiti artist with a deep passion for art, serving as a lasting connection to his humanity in a world where survival is based on power.

The pilot episode of “DMZ” was written by Patino and directed by DuVernay. The remaining three episodes will be directed by the acclaimed director. Ernest dickerson, who, as announced, will also serve as executive producer. Dickerson, who made his directorial debut with “Juice,” starring Tupac Shakur in 1992, is no stranger to the world of television and has directed episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “Bosch,” “Godfather of Harlem,” and “Dexter.” , among other. Emmy winner Carly wray (“Watchmen,” “Westworld”) also joined the series’ writing team and took on the role of co-executive producer.

The series divided into four parts, four episodes, tells the harrowing journey of the intrepid and ferocious doctor Alma Ortega (Rosario Dawson), who sets out to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the beginning of the conflict. Pouring gasoline into the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (Benjamin Bratt), the popular – and deadly – leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the demilitarized zone. Delgado wants to rule this new world and will stop at nothing to achieve it. Throughout the series, Alma will face the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords who control this new lawless no man’s land. In doing so, he becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost… hope.

The DMZ comic was published between 2005 and 2012 with a total of 72 issues. The Wood and Burchielli series focused on a young photojournalist named Matty Roth who is hired to cover life in Manhattan during a second American civil war between the United States government and the Free States of America, a collective of American militias. Central. After fighting each other to a relative standstill, the two forces declare Manhattan a demilitarized neutral zone. The HBO Max adaptation promises to maintain the general premise of the comic while updating some of the individual characters and settings to better reflect current life and cultural climate. However, what appears to remain intact is the series’ powerful warning message and stark look at a torn society that has reached collapse.

The television series currently lacks a release date on HBO Max.

Via information | Dc comics