Nine active fires in Cantabria of 36 declared in the last hours

Nine forest fires remained active this Thursday night in Cantabria, a community that in the last twenty-four hours had registered a total of 36, of which 24 had already been extinguished and three were controlled.

The most important were located in Lamason (with several spotlights), Los Tojos (Bárcena Mayor), Aldano (San Pedro del Romeral) and Cieza, as explained by the regional government in a press release.

The General Directorate of Biodiversity maintained the alert level 2 due to fire risk in all the forest regions of Cantabria and are burning is prohibited.

The operation of the General Directorate of Biodiversity of the Ministry of the Environment deployed on alert these days is made up of 153 agents of the Natural Environment, 36 forest crews, guard technicians and station managers, in addition to the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigade (BRIF), based at the Ruente heliport, which has been joined by a BRIF that the Ministry of Ecological Transition has in Tabuyo (León) and which is intended to carry out reinforcement work.

The helicopters of the Ministry of the Presidency and members of 112.

154 fires in March

Throughout last March 154 fires were registered in the region, most of them intentional.

Since last Monday, the fires have intensified by the rising temperatures and the south wind.

The autonomous government calls on the responsibility of citizens to avoid practices risk and to collaborate with the authorities and warn of any sign of fire or possible causes.