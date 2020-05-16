Exactly 95 years ago, an unforgettable Nilton Santos was born to the world whose idolatry resists time. From his debut for Botafogo in 1948, until his retirement in 1965, he defended only the colors of Alvinegro and the Brazilian team. He was immortalized as one of the best players in the world, as he innovated as a defender who, unlike the others, was not limited to defending, but who regularly ventured to the opposing area. Not by chance, he won the nickname “Football Encyclopedia”, thanks to the wide vision of the game, fundamental in the conquest of Bi by Brazil, in the 1958 and 1962 World Cups.

Botafogo was the only club in Nilton Santos’ career (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

It was with the star born and raised in the neighborhood of Ilha do Governador that the position of lateral or modern wing appeared. Daring was his most striking feature and, with it, he imposed himself as a player well ahead of his time. He went without fear to the opponents, with short dribbles and precise shots, in a time that the defenders only defended.

The explanation lies in the fact that he dreamed of being a striker when tested at Alvinegro, in 1948. Coach Zezé Moreira went further and decided to use Nilton in defense. The insistence on attacking cost him the reserve bench at the 1950 World Cup, for contradicting the national team coach, Flávio Costa. The glory with Amarelinha would come a few years later, in the conquest of the World Cups of 1958 and 1962.

Fidelity to the Glorious



There were a total of 719 games, in 16 years, a period in which he established a deep identification with the fans. For the club to which he was faithful throughout his career, he raised the mugs of the Cariocas of 1948, 1957 and 1961/62 and of the Rio-São Paulo Tournament (1962 and 1964).

Off the pitch, he is remembered for his humility and friendship with Garrincha, of whom he became a kind of godfather. After facing Mané in training, Nilton practically forced Botafogo to sign the then-unknown right-back.

In 2009, Botafogo erected a statue in honor of Nilton Santos at the former João Havelange Olympic Stadium, which today bears the idol’s name. He died, at the age of 88, a victim of pulmonary infection, on November 27, 2013, with the deserved recognition of his incredible ability to delight fans of football-art.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga