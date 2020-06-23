As we count in OKDIARIO, the Catalan team is obliged to sell for a value of 69 million euros before the end of this year and you are encountering several obstacles to do so. While players like Coutinho, Rakitic or Arturo vidal They have several suitors, their high record is an obstacle for them, who should also face their transfers. He Barcelona he could balance his accounts thanks to his youth squads and, aware of this, he has raised the clause of Nils Mortimer, the last jewel of La Masía.

The left-handed end of 19 years, who has extended his contract until 2023, will change the Juvenil for the subsidiary next season. Nils Mortimer will have a clause 50 millions of euros that will rise to 100 if you are promoted to the first team. Curiously, another winger like Ansu Fati, who has made his debut this season with Barcelona, ​​has received an offer from 150 million euros from Manchester United.

Although the Blaugrana group does not intend to discard it, which is why it has referred to its clause 300, yes it has hung the poster of transferable to Todibo, to Cucurella, to Rafinha already Carles Aleñá. Todibo will be the first to leave. The central 20 years has an agreement with the Everton, which offers 20 million for him while he Barcelona demands 25.

The Catalan team will also make cash for Cucurellawhereby the Getafe pay to 6 millions euros to get hold of it on property. Rafinha, meanwhile, is priced at 17 million of euros; and the club will also cash for Cales Aleñá if necessary to obtain liquidity. In this way, the youth squads will rescue Barcelona. We will have to see if Nils Mortimer Follow in his footsteps and make up the accounts of the Catalan team in the coming years. At the moment it has already been shielded for it.