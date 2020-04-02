Several companies are offering free services during these times when the world is going through a COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and, as a consequence, has led people around the world to be quarantined (mandatory or not) to reduce the immediate spread of the virus. Now, Nikon, a leading photography company, is doing the same.

The company is offering 10 online photography classes on its website. These are fairly good courses that Nikon typically markets at a cost that ranges from $ 15 to $ 50. So it is a good offer to see him where he is seen.

Of course the courses are available to all those who are interested in photography in a more professional way and that they don’t just want to take selfies or portray their dog. Well, although we could also learn two or three tricks about it.

To access the free online courses, just register on the Nikon page and you can access classes taught by renowned photographers. Of course, the classes are in English, but if you don’t speak this Anglo-Saxon language, you will surely understand them with the exercises.

One more thing courses will be available only until April 30, a date that coincides with the reincorporation into daily life (gradually) that the Ministry of Health of Mexico is proposing at the national level.

