Nikoloz Basilashvili snatches the place of the 30th final from tennis player Dusan Lajovic

On 06/01/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgian, number 31 in the ATP and seed number 28, won in two hours and ten minutes by 6-4, 6-3, 0-6 and 6-2 to Dusan Lajovic, Serbian tennis player, number 39 in the ATP, at the Roland-Garros final sixty-four. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The Serbian managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, while Basilashvili did it 8 times. Likewise, the Georgian tennis player had a 68% effectiveness in the first service, 2 double faults and managed to win 56% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 68% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 52 % of service points.

Basilashvili will play in the thirtieth final against the winner of the match in which the Spanish player will face Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and spanish Bernabé Zapata Miralles.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is held on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face each other. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and the invited guests. In addition, its celebration takes place from May 24 to June 13 in Paris.