Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in ‘God is a bullet’, produced in Mexico by XYZ Films and Patriot Pictures

MEXICO CITY

XYZ Films and Patriot Pictures’ God Is A Bullet, directed by Nick Cassavetes and starring favorite Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, has completed its key cast as production continues in our country.

Karl Glusman, David Thornton, Paul Johannson, Johnathan Tucker, Ethan Suplee, Garret Wareing, Brendan Sexton III, Virginia Cassavetes and Chloe Guy, who had previously announced themselves as part of the cast of God is a bullet, now join Coster- Waldau, Maika Monroe, January Jones and Jamie Foxx, in the filming of the film that is filmed in our country, and that in a few days will continue its production in Mexico City.

God Is A Bullet is in its sixth week of filming, whose story centers on Vice-Detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau), who leaves the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult that killed his ex-wife. and kidnapped his daughter.

With the help of Case Hardin (Monroe), the only woman to escape the cult, Bob pursues their leader Cyrus, while Case seizes the opportunity to reclaim the power that the cult took from him.

The script is based on the Boston Teran book of the same name, and is produced by Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot Pictures and Don Allen; Kim H. Winther, Santiago García Galván (Ítaca films) and Jim Steele are co-producers, and Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Paul Johansson and Natalie Perrotta are executive producers. Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management finances the film in its entirety.

This is our second film with Itaca Films in Mexico. Last year during the pandemic, we successfully filmed Blackout, starring Josh Duhamel, Abby Cornish, Omar Chaparro, and Nick Nolte. God is a Bullet is the second, the same one that we produced in different states of this beautiful country: Hidalgo, Queretaro, State of Mexico and CDMX, a city we will return to in a few days; We are currently developing a third project to film in Mexico ”, says Michael Mendelson.

jcs